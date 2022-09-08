Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed

Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
The sale directly supports the chapter’s education and conservation projects.
United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K race is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24. Race day registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will immediately follow.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a pottery showcase and quilt show during The Peanut Butter Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.