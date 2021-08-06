Author Tammi Huggins, who was raised in Oil City, is holding a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mr. Bookman's Bookstore in Franklin.
Huggins will be signing copies of her books "Murder & Misconception" and "Bridges and Bodies." They are the first two books in her Ben Time Mystery Series that focuses on locomotive engineer Ben Time and his efforts to solve murders.
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.