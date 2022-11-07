The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”

Before the 1930s, all sewage was discharged, untreated, directly to the Allegheny River or French Creek, until the “Glenn Fern” wastewater treatment plant at 1 Elk St. was constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1936.

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

County to host tire collection

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a tire collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center near the airport in Franklin.

Shapiro makes stop in Clarion
Shapiro makes stop in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.

About People
About People

WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops
Tri-county area's jobless rate drops

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Pitt-Titusville training hub earns marketing awards

  • From staff reports

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.