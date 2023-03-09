The Autism Tough Foundation will host its first Walk for Autism at Keystone High School in Knox on Sunday, April 2.
The event will start at 1 p.m., and the walk will begin at 2 p.m. The group will walk around the track on the football field.
Clarion County voters will have plenty of options in the May 16 primary election as candidates filed nominating petitions on Tuesday for county offices as well as municipal and school board seats.
Senate OKs Hutchinson’s bill on health professionals
Businesses, organizations, groups and individuals are invited to sign up for Oil City’s annual Community Clean-Up Day scheduled Wednesday, April 19.
The new Franklin downtown light poles have finally been fabricated, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council on Monday, and the new delivery date is early April.
Venango Region Catholic School in Oil City will hold a virtual open house Monday, March 27, from 4 to 5 p.m..
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 will host an open house for its new labs at the IU from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 31, at 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion.
The Autism Tough Foundation will host its first Walk for Autism at Keystone High School in Knox on Sunday, April 2.
The newspaper's annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Zonta Club of Oil City-Franklin and Zonta International are participating in today’s global celebration of International Women’s Day.
A search is underway for a new warden at the Venango County jail, but in the meantime, former warden Major Smith has temporarily returned to the job.
With the closing of its recent acquisition, Farmers National Bank has added staff throughout Pennsylvania to lead lines of business, such as private bank, treasury management and commercial lending.
Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.
The Forest Area School District will hold pre-K and new kindergarten registrations.
The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.
Rocky Grove High School will bring Disney characters to life this Thursday through Saturday as they put on their production of “Disney’s Descendants.”
A Blessing Box where non-perishable food items can be placed has been installed at First Presbyterian Church at 700 Wood St. in Clarion.
The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will accept applications for $6,000 worth of scholarships through March 31.
The Franklin Public Library has announced speakers this month for the library’s Community Conversations programs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The United Way of Venango County said it will honor Courtney Cox with the agency’s Marion Spence Outstanding Achievement Award — given to an outstanding volunteer who has served the United Way and community — on April 5 at Wildcat Manor.
Marion Spence was a devoted English and Latin teacher at Oil City Junior-Senior High School who helped shape the lives of thousands of young people over his many years of service.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association has collected Bibles and other used Christian literature to be distributed to Christians around the world.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program — “A Beginner’s Guide to Mushroom Foraging” — at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Free Library.
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.
The Clarion County Jail Board took steps Friday to improve how inmates are heard and seen at the county jail.