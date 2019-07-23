Floodwaters spewing from a typically docile Lower Two Mile Run Creek late Friday have put a local resident out of business.
"I'm done. I'm 69 years old and now I'm out of work," said Joe Eckel, owner of Eckel Automotive alongside Deep Hollow Road near the intersection with Route 322.
In business for 16 years at the Deep Hollow location, Eckel runs a one-man shop that offers automotive repairs and vehicle inspections.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, he had several vehicles parked on the lot beside his shop. A few were brought in by customers while others were owned by family members. A number of others were there by virtue of owners opting not to have them fixed.
"That storm affected everything on my lot and it just moved them around," he said. "I had a pickup truck with a trailer there and it washed it 75 yards down the road and into the woods.
"One car that I was going to put a transmission in for a customer was moved all around. There were at least seven or eight vehicles moved off my lot. Many were damaged by the water."
His small office and auto bays didn't fare any better.
"I had 5 feet of water into my garage. I might be able to salvage my compressor, maybe my rack, but the water just picked up all my tools and supplies and turned them over and out," said Eckel. "Everything in my office, all my paperwork, was under water."
Eckel, who said he does not have flood insurance, is waiting for an insurance adjustor to get back to him to determine if any of his property is covered.
"I'm not coming back to this shop again, and if I can find a place to take care of all my good customers and do inspections, I might try that," he said.
Eckel's business is located adjacent to Randy Spencer's large junkyard that is filled with older-model recreational vehicles that line the lower part of Deep Hollow Road and part of Route 322. Friday's downpour affected the junkyard, too, as numerous vehicles were caught in high floodwaters and moved off the premises.
The proximity to Spencer's carries another similarity aside from the flood.
Complaints about Spencer's expanding junkyard helped prompt the adoption of a Cranberry Township property maintenance code last year. They have also been at the heart of litigation between Spencer and township officials.
In revamped zoning, junkyard permitting and property maintenance codes, Cranberry Township has begun to vigorously enforce the prohibition of two or more abandoned or inoperable vehicles on private property. Some vehicles that were on Eckel's property were identified as falling into that category, and the township directed the owner to remove them.
"Some of those vehicles were either just left there or were family members' cars. The township said I had too many stored there and forced me into a time frame," said Eckel. "I wanted to get rid of them and I'm trying to do that. Now, the truck and trailer I have for that was washed down the road.
"And then all those campers were next to me and they could stay there, and yet I'm going through this zoning thing. It's been hard lately with all this going on."
