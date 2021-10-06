Oct. 6, 1999
Raymond Wise of Franklin died Sept. 20, 2021.
An additional $1,330 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $2,180.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced the winners of the inaugural Oil Region Tourism Awards.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past eight days.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to support a county-wide broadband engineering plan.
Dems to meet
Glenn and Sherry Barcinas of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.
Oil City Class of 1963
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System has started construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Oct. 5, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion took a busload of local residents to Harrisburg last week to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.
- From staff reports
-
The Erie County coroner’s office is asking for help in finding someone who can claim the remains of a Franklin man who died last month.
Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.
Oct. 4, 1999
- Stacey Gross
-
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
- From staff reports
-
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
Oct. 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION – Drivers who have license plates on their vehicles that are difficult to read can get replacement plates at no charge.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oct. 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
- From staff reports
-
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
How 'Many Saints of Newark' resolves the mysterious fate of a 'Sopranos' character
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
New members inducted into Franklin Hall of Fame
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Applefest - and big crowds - are back
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 30
-
2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80
-
'An excellent weekend'
-
Franklin boy featured in video on Times Square jumbotron
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Garage sale to settle estate. Fri and Sat Oct. 8 and 9th …
HIGH SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER Available Immediately.…
Oil City Area School District is seeking a Certified Scho…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
-
Knights set to host Oilers
-
Orioles, Bobcats remain undefeated
-
Knights' McCracken makes cut at D-10 tourney
-
Rockets rough up Golden Eagles, 75-0
-
Knights defuse Rockets
-
Cross Country roundup
-
Panthers claw Wolverines to stay undefeated
-
Wry, Dill propel Oil City booters past Keystone
-
Oil City netters take pair from Golden Eagles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 30
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
Police and Fire Oct. 2
-
Police and fire calls - Oct. 4
-
Police and Fire Calls Oct. 5
-
Police and fire calls - Sept. 29
-
Woman facing many charges after 18-mile chase
-
Cooperstown man accused of several sex assaults on girl
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 27, 2021
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Driver helps at crash scene — then his SUV is stolen with 5 kids inside, North Carolina police say
-
We don’t want you, Gov. DeSantis tells desperate Haitians trying to migrate to Florida
-
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
-
Greg Cote's Week 4 NFL picks
-
Sam Farmer's Week 4 NFL picks
-
German Greens leadership steel party for government
-
Hurricane center tracks system near Florida as Hurricane Sam, Tropical Depression Victor lose strength
-
High court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
-
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia host key SEC showdowns