A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Kahle Lake borders Venango and Clarion counties.

Community News

Club Notes

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

4-H shooters hit the mark
Community News

4-H shooters hit the mark

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The young shooter leveled her rifle, squeezed the trigger and was rewarded with a hit 10 meters away. She then lowered her rifle and pumped the piece in preparation for the next round.

Community News

Pitt-Titusville hub to hold open house

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with eight members weighing in.

Community News

Emclaire, Farmers announce merger

  • From staff reports

Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.