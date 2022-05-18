Baby formula shortage hits home

The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.
Kara Martz, director of client service, said the Life Center has received an overwhelming amount of requests for baby formula.
The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “A Tour of Franklin Ballrooms” at noon Saturday. Those who plan to attend should meet at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and be prepared to climb steps and walk at least a mile.
Doug Mastriano, who captured the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in Tuesday’s primary election, was also the clear favorite in the race among GOP voters in Venango and Clarion counties.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.