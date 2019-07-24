Back to School Hair Affair event scheduled Aug. 19

The United Way of Venango County will partner with area hair stylists and PA 2-1-1 to hold the inaugural Back to School Hair Affair event next month at the former Regis location in the Cranberry Mall.
The event, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, offers free basic haircuts to any child or youth in Venango County that will be going back to school in the fall.
Appointments will be made for a 20-minute kid's basic haircut only. Parents who would like to schedule their 4- to 18-year-old child's appointment must contact PA 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or texting 898-211. A resource specialist there will assist them in scheduling an appointment on a first-come, first-served basis.
"United Way of Venango County is really committed to early childhood education, getting kids prepared for school, and providing support for families," said Will Price, executive director. "We want every child in Venango County that is attending school to have self-confidence and to be ready to learn on the first day of school," he said.