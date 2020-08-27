Back to school haircut

Jeanette Kooser-Yag, of Designing Concepts Salon, cuts the hair of Audrina Daly-Jarzenski, of Seneca, during the United Way of Venango County's Back to School Hair Affair at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall on Tuesday. Volunteer stylists from Designing Concepts, Clark's Clipper, and Nirvana Nails and Boutique provided 153 children with free haircuts. Oil City Vineyard Church provided hair-care supplies. There were complimentary dental and vision checks by the Salvation Army's Dental Center and Venango County Association for the Blind. Backpacks, provided by Bill Baker, were filled with supplies by the Salvation Army. Children also did activities with representatives of the Venango County Substance Abuse Program. (Contributed photo)