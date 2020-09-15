Band leader Turk Murphy to be featured at DeBence event

DeBence Antique Music World, located at 1261 Liberty St., Franklin, will hold a program on jazz musician and band leader Turk Murphy at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The video program will be presented by Prescott Greene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
DeBence Antique Music World, located at 1261 Liberty St., Franklin, will hold a program on jazz musician and band leader Turk Murphy at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The video program will be presented by Prescott Greene.