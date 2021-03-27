Band member heads to PMEA

Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.
- By STEVE HENRY
It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Travis Young is the manager of the new Shoe Sensation store in Cranberry.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council approved a resolution at the panel's meeting Thursday that would gift the property at 157 Crawford St. to the city.
- From staff reports
Oil City will hold its annual E-waste recycling program for city residents Friday, May 21.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to participate in the Forest and Warren Adopt-A-Highway programs, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
March 26, 1999
- From staff reports
Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
- From staff reports
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Planned roadwork was outlined at Thursday's Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
- From staff reports
Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday at its annual celebration that it raised $704,819 of total giving in its recent campaign.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.
- From staff reports
March 25, 1999
- From staff reports
Noah Taylor, a junior trumpet player at Franklin High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters said Wednesday that the hospital had administered about 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations prior to the beginning of this week.
- From staff reports
The American Rescue Plan could pump millions of dollars into tri-county area municipalities.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX - The Keystone School Board recently approved a five-year labor pact with its teachers, finalizing contract talks that began more than a year ago.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members heard a report Monday about the autism support classroom at Smedley Street Elementary School.
- From staff reports
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
- From staff reports
The Warren and Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council announced the availability of funds to assist Forest County residents at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
March 23, 1999
- From staff reports
The parents of Darren Buckholtz and Jennifer Schriefer have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Senior students at Cranberry Area High School will have a bit of "normalcy" before they graduate.
