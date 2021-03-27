Band member heads to PMEA

Lauren McTiernan

Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.

+2
Clarion, Forest report more cases
Clarion, Forest report more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Free tax preparation services available

  • From staff reports

Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.

+2
Tri-county adds 9 new virus cases
Tri-county adds 9 new virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Here's what's planned at 3 schools

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:

Job, education fair scheduled in Clarion

  • From staff reports

A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.

About People

  • From staff reports

JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…

Free

Tri-county reports 7 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.