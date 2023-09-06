Bank seeks donations for those in need of food

Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
The event will take place Sept. 15 in New Bethlehem, Sept. 22 in Rimersburg and Sept. 29 in Clarion. Each event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nonperishable food items or monetary donations will be accepted at Clarion County Community Bank, where hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.