The Franklin General Authority has announced that water production at one of the city's water treatment facilities has ceased following the discovery of antiquated equipment.
"As a result of a maintenance operation taking place at the Barrett Flats water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority has discovered that the underground chlorine contact tank, originally built with the plant in 1929, is not configured properly to provide what is referred to as 4-Log disinfection," a press release from the General Authority said.