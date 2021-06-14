Barris/60 years

Willis and Jean Barris

Willis and Jean Barris of Knox will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Mr. Barris and former Jean Turner were married June 16, 1961, at the Rouseville United Methodist Church, by the Rev. Wilbur Larson.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Community News

It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.