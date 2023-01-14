Barrow marquee

The landmark marquee of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin shows a blank screen Friday afternoon. Theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said the theatre is in full operation, but the marquee is out of order due to a technical issue the theatre is working to resolve.

 By Helen Fielding

The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

“When we came back on January 2, it was out,” she said.

About People
Community News

About People

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.