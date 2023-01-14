The landmark marquee of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin shows a blank screen Friday afternoon. Theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said the theatre is in full operation, but the marquee is out of order due to a technical issue the theatre is working to resolve.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
“When we came back on January 2, it was out,” she said.
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…
Friends of the bike trails in eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch and Queen City trails, have been encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hydetown fire hall.
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program.
Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.