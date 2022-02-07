Be Here, a program of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating five years and recently launched a new video promoting the Venango area.
“This video shows us what many of us feel about our region. It’s often hard to put into words, or we don’t always recognize it in our day-to-day lives — the sense of community, hard-working, creative and kind people, beauty, history and quality of life,” said program manager Ashley Sheffer. “This is our message of Be Here since the very beginning,” Sheffer added.
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.