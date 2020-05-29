Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced a phased opening of all state park swimming beaches and some pools in keeping with Gov. Tom Wolf's direction to ensure Pennsylvanians have opportunities to safely enjoy outdoor recreation and help maintain positive physical and mental health.
Effective Saturday, June 6, all 58 state park beaches will be open to swimming. State park pools will remain closed through at least June 12, with most in designated yellow and green counties reopening June 13.