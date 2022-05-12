Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a pleasant cleanup on Wednesday’s rescheduled SPIFIY Day in Franklin.

City manager Tracy Jamieson said city employees worked all morning to clean off the old grit from winter on the sidewalks and beautify the public areas.

About People
HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.

100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…

Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up
Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.

Richland Grange Hall looks for revitalization
Richland Grange Hall looks for revitalization

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

RICHLAND TWP. — The 113-year-old Richland Grange is looking to revitalize the organization with new members and a Monday evening visit from Pennsylvania State Grange President Wayne Campbell.

Clarification

The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.

General salutes Spc. McGinnis
General salutes Spc. McGinnis

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — The red flag on the stage at Keystone Area High School bore three gold stars in representation of Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, who was scheduled to visit the school. But the assembly being held last week was not about a general — it was about an enlisted man, Spc. Ross McGinnis.

882 Clarion students graduate
882 Clarion students graduate

  • From staff reports

CLARION — Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson conferred degrees to 882 Clarion University graduates in two ceremonies in Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.

80TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Paul “Pierre” Hines, a retired Joy Manufacturing Co. employee who will turn 80 on May 16. Cards can be sent to Hines at 825 Wilson Mill Road, Cooperstown, 16317.

Valley Grove robotics team 'excited' about trip to Texas
Valley Grove robotics team 'excited' about trip to Texas

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Four of Ben Barrett’s sixth-grade students from Valley Grove Elementary School are “very excited” but also “very nervous” as they prepare to head to Texas on Monday where they will compete against more than 500 teams at the VEX Worlds Robotics Championships.

Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.