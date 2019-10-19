Bench donated in woman's memory

A bench in memory of Betty Ford Hoffman has been placed along the Samuel Justus recreation trail just beside the Salt Box House in Franklin. The bench was donated by Hoffman's family. Brenda Bailey, who is Hoffman's daughter, said her mother enjoyed training on the bike trail for her 5K walks. She completed more than 100 5K walks from 2007 to 2017, including her last one at Applefest 2017 just days before she passed away at the age of 80. Hoffman convinced her children and grandchildren to join her at the Applefest walks starting in 2010, and the family has continued the walks in her memory. Relatives and friends of Hoffman pictured in this photo are Ron Hoffman, Rich Ford, Kris Williamson, Makenna Williamson, Aryana Williamson, Connie Ford, Kallon Crowther, Brenda Bailey, Chris Bailey, Abbie Ford, Hannah Ford, Maddie Ivan, Aurora Ivan and Antoinette Robinson. (By Eric Elliott)