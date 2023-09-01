The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.