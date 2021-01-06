Best reelected Cranberry supervisors chairman

Harold Best was reelected chairman of the Cranberry Township supervisors at a reorganization meeting Monday.
The local businessman has served as a supervisor since 2009. He won his first term as chairman in 2018.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.
Robert and Ruth Miller of Utica will celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday.
State Rep. Lee James took the oath of office Tuesday to begin his fifth term representing the 64th District in the state House of Representatives.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
Graduates
CLARION - American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, has been chosen as one of six finalist in the "Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest" with a grand prize of $50,000.
CLARION - There will be some changes at the Clarion County Courthouse this year.
Venango County jail warden Kelly McKenzie is retiring in February.
Monday is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.
A ceremony recognizing the career and retirement of Marilyn Black, the Oil Region Alliance vice president of heritage development, is now streaming on YouTube.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plans display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project (Route 62/322/8) in Franklin.
Ted Tharan was elected 2021 chairman of the Clarion County commissioners during the panel's reorganization meeting Monday.
The 2020 Oil Valley Film Festival held online last month featured 27 films from around the globe.
The Joy Global division was known as Joy Mining Manufacturing in Franklin.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Virtual meeting set
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the intent of some Republican senators to oppose certifying the presidential election results:
On Sept. 25, 1998, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shimmied across western Pennsylvania in a region that rarely experiences such events. Most prior Pennsylvania earthquakes had been registered in the Lancaster County area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Peg Carey of Conneautville. The article was submitted by Cindi and Rhonda.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its required annual purchased gas cost projection for gas purchases to be made from Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Daria Elizabeth Belis Hutchinson of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
The Erie Catholic Diocese announced Friday that three clergy who helped celebrate Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin over the Christmas holiday have tested positive for COVID-19.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
MIDDLETOWN - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said its toll increases that were announced earlier this year will take effect Sunday just after midnight.
