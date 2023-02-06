James LaVergne and Jim Paulsen encountered a shark attack by their wives Heather and Lauren at Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park. The LaVergnes are originally from New Orleans, while the Paulsens are from Utica in Venango County.
This crew stuck together for their plunge into Justus Lake during Saturday’s annual Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park. All proceeds from the plunge go into the park’s improvement fund.
These hardy souls took the plunge in very cold conditions during Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.
These plungers celebrate in the water after taking their dip Saturday during the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.
These plungers were quickly in and out of Justus Lake during Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.
The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.
CLARION — Even with revenue falling substantially in the office the second half of 2022, Clarion County register and recorder Greg Mortimer has announced his office handed over its 35th annual surplus to the county treasury last year.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the state Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges, and the adjustment, which takes effect today, decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer by $11.17 from $108.36 to $97.19.
Valley Grove School District Superintendent Kevin Briggs told school board members Monday that the Rocky Grove High School gymnasium will be closed to the public this spring due to renovations at the high school.
SECOND PLACE — West Forest High School student Jeffrey Bayle took second place individually among all students who competed in the high school Academic Challenge finals at the Intermediate Unit in Clarion. Bayle finished one correct answer behind the first place finisher. Other Forest Area S…
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin.