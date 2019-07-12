Bike rodeo planned in Oil City

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and Venango County Sheriff's Department will hold a free children's bicycle rodeo Saturday, July 20, to educate children on bike safety.
The rodeo will take place in the parking lot of Justus Park in downtown Oil City. The event is open to children ages 5 to 12.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and activities will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Attendees should take a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.
The rodeo will consist of safety activities, games, and bicycle/helmet inspections. A random drawing will be held to give away a free bicycle donated by Venango County Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
A free hot dog lunch will be provided by the office of state Rep. R. Lee James.
The goal of the event is to increase the children's interest in bicycling and educate them on how to ride safely. Participants are reminded that wearing a helmet is required, and a limited number of free helmets will be available from of Safe Kids Clarion-Venango.
The safety event is being held in conjunction with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's Bike 'n Brew event.