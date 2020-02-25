Blood drive set for Franklin

Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive at two Franklin locations on Friday:
10 a.m.noon - UPMC Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, 44 Circle St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive at two Franklin locations on Friday:
10 a.m.noon - UPMC Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, 44 Circle St.