Bluegrass band comes to Foxburg

Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
The concert is sponsored by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 6:05 am
Oil Creek State Park has a number of upcoming activities. Here’s a look at what the park is offering:
Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.
Venango Democrats set spring mixer
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.
Forest County commissioners were updated on next month’s primary election during their meeting Wednesday.
The City of Franklin has been awarded $1 million for safety improvements at the intersection of 12th and Liberty streets.
April 21, 2000
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Clarion TOPS — Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion’s weigh-in was held March 28 with eight members weighing in.
Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
April 20, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Venango County Historical Society is accepting items for its May Mart Yard Sale.
The Starlite Xpress baton group will holding open registration and its first practice for the 2022 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
April 19, 2000
A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria at 920 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Megan Sternagel has been named manager at Northwest Bank’s Oil City office.
April 18, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags on Thursday from 2 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is celebrating Native Plant Month and Earth Day with an information and activity table open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarion Free Library.
Trolley and street car service arrived in Oil City in the 1890s when J.B. Smithman, who built Monarch Park, secured permission from Oil City Council to build and operate the Oil City Railway Company.
April 17, 2000
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
Oil City and Franklin workers will sweep streets next week in the following areas:
Throughout the year, Sandy Krizon has her Mineral Township property on Raymilton Road decorated for every holiday. Of course, with Sunday being Easter, Krizon made sure the tradition continues.
CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.
Venango County Republicans
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
The newspaper will publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, on Tuesday, April 26.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “Lost Amusement Parks of Northwestern Pennsylvania” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that nine zoning permits have been issued in the township since last month.
April 15, 2000
