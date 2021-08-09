The four members of "Gravel Lick" perform at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday. The band members are, left to right, Collette Vickers on bass, Nancy Jeannerat on the mandolin, Cheryl Rennier on guitar and Barbi Milliron on the fiddle. The band takes its name from the road where Milliron lives in Fisher. (By Randy Bartley)
Cattywampus, a trio composed of, left to right, Pam Cyphert and the husband-and-wife team of Cathy Petrissans and Jeff Parker, play at the gazebo in Clarion's Veteran Park on Saturday. (By Randy Bartley)
The four members of "Gravel Lick" perform at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday. The band members are, left to right, Collette Vickers on bass, Nancy Jeannerat on the mandolin, Cheryl Rennier on guitar and Barbi Milliron on the fiddle. The band takes its name from the road where Milliron lives in Fisher. (By Randy Bartley)
Cattywampus, a trio composed of, left to right, Pam Cyphert and the husband-and-wife team of Cathy Petrissans and Jeff Parker, play at the gazebo in Clarion's Veteran Park on Saturday. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.