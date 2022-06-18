The Franklin Blues & Barbecue Festival, of which A. Crivelli Auto Group in Franklin and Reno is the major sponsor, gets underway today in Bandstand Park.
The festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
June 19, 2000
The Clarion County Planning Commission gave final approval this week to a major subdivision for a proposed travel plaza in Monroe Township.
Clarion Knights of Columbus Council No. 7549 donated $17,500 to the Immaculate Conception School in Clarion.
MARIENVILLE — After heavy winds on Thursday night, U.S. Forest Service crews have been clearing downed trees on priority roads and trails and two roads have been closed in Allegheny National Forest.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
Robert and Barbara Jordan of Kennerdell marked their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Friday, June 17
Cranberry Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 17, 2000
Oil City Class of 1977
Tom and Julie Carothers of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
The Franklin General Authority has contracted with Mortimer’s Excavating to replace certain portions of antiquated water lines on Elk and Chestnut streets.
Here are some highlights from the Franklin Public Library’s history:
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging will offer its farmers market voucher program for eligible senior citizens.
The Scrubgrass Grange’s upcoming Talking Tuesday program will feature the topics of bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency.
June 16, 2000
Oil City Class of 1958
Clarion TOPS
Graduates
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 15, 2000
Franklin TOPS
BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
NuPaths is partnering with PA Rural Robotics Initiative in its mission to prepare high school students to become future-ready through career exploration and hands-on learning.
Venango DAR
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
June 14, 2000
Graduates
429 E. Bissell Ave. Oil City. Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-3. G…
Clarion - 1 BR apt. No pets, smoke free, no HUD. (814)226-8618
Immediate opening for office personnel to assist with AP,…
Oil City - Yard sale 13 E. 6th St. Saturday June 18th 10a…
Pleasantville Borough is seeking a highly motivated and r…
Congratulations! Father’s Day King for a Day Winner Travi…
SWM looking for SWF 45-55 in Oil City or Cranberry area. …
The Roger Connor family would like to thank all of the pe…