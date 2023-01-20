This is the cover of the updated version of the Oil Region driving tour booklet. The publication can be picked up for free at the Oil Region Alliance on Elm Street and at literature distribution racks in the region.
JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …
The Drug Free Coalitions of Clarion, Armstrong and Indiana counties are hosting a virtual presentation called Song for Charlie to raise awareness about ongoing issues in the region caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.