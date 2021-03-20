Mr. Bookman's Bookstore, 316 Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin, will hold its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Although already open to customers, the bookstore will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by book signing by local authors and a Ukrainian egg decorating demonstration, according to a news release.
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.