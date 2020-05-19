Boy Scout brothers place flags at veterans' graves

Brothers Logan Carll, 16, and Zachary Carll, 13, who are both Boy Scouts, salute after placing new flags on veterans' graves in Starr Cemetery on German Hill in Tionesta. The brothers, who are students at West Forest, have been placing flags on graves for Memorial Day since they were in kindergarten, their mother, Jennifer Carll, said. "We make it a family thing," she said. The Carll brothers place flags on graves in four Forest County cemeteries. (Contributed photo)
