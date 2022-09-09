Crusade against drunken driving gets help

Vernon Hilyer, executive director of Brandon’s Dad, has a mission of reaching as many people as he can to prevent them from driving under the influence.

 By Ashley Barletta

CLARION — Brandon’s Dad, a local nonprofit focusing on DUI prevention, recently received a $40,000 grant from a state program to help that cause.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Reducing Underage Drinking and Dangerous Drinking Grant spans two years. Brandon’s Dad Executive Director Vernon Hilyer, who founded the organization after his son, Brandon Hilyer, died as a result of drinking and driving, said $20,000 will be received in each of those two years.

Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease
Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease

  • From staff reports

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed
Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed

  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

  • From staff reports

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

About People
About People

APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …