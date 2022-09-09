Bridge Builders accepting grant applications

Bridge Builders Community Foundations is accepting applications for the following grants:
- Venango Discretionary Grants — programs and projects that serve Venango County
- Frank & Eleanor Miese Fund — programs and projects that support the Cooperstown area
- William & Elizabeth Fund for the Trades — trades or applied technology programs or projects in Venango County
- Carl L. Trauterman Jr. Fund — programs and projects that provide services for veterans in Venango County
- McElhattan Impact Fund for the Knox Area — programs and projects that support the Knox area and Clarion County
- Forest County Unrestricted Endowment, founded by Bill and Judy McDaid — programs and projects that support Forest County