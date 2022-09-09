Bridge Builders accepting grant applications

Bridge Builders Community Foundations is accepting applications for the following grants:

  • Venango Discretionary Grants — programs and projects that serve Venango County
  • Frank & Eleanor Miese Fund — programs and projects that support the Cooperstown area
  • William & Elizabeth Fund for the Trades — trades or applied technology programs or projects in Venango County
  • Carl L. Trauterman Jr. Fund — programs and projects that provide services for veterans in Venango County
  • McElhattan Impact Fund for the Knox Area — programs and projects that support the Knox area and Clarion County
  • Forest County Unrestricted Endowment, founded by Bill and Judy McDaid — programs and projects that support Forest County
Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease
  • From staff reports

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed
  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

  • From staff reports

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

About People
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …