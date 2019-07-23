Bridge Builders Community Foundations has established two funds for anyone who would like to assist those affected by the weekend's heavy rains and flooding.
The Venango Area Disaster Relief Fund and Clarion County Disaster Relief Fund will allow donors to reach out and help their neighbors, according to Bridge Builders president and CEO Trenton Moulin.
People interested in making a donation can go to bbcf.org, choose the funding relief button they want to support, then follow the guidelines and steps.
Checks are also being accepted and can be made out to Bridge Builders Community Foundations at 206 Seneca St., Oil City. Donors are asked to use Venango County Disaster Relief or Clarion County Disaster Relief in the the memo line.