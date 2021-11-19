Bridge Builders

Bridge Builders Community Foundations will not conduct its Week of Giving campaign in 2022.

A press release from Bridge Builders said that after much consideration, the foundation decided to review and evaluate other methods to best continue to serve citizens and communities.

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

Crawford County to be featured on PCN

Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…

About People

NEW MEMBERS — Four new members have joined the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 400 Main St., Clarion; Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., 16289 Route 322, Clarion; The Forest Nook, 3121 Forest Road, Vowinckel; and The Wayside Restaurant, 1123 Old Fryburg R…

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,770 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,092 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,132 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the …

About People

PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…

A-C Valley honor roll

The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period: