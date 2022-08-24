Briggs will coordinate safety at Grove

Valley Grove School Board members approved naming Superintendent Kevin Briggs the district’s school safety and security coordinator during the panel’s meeting Monday.
The state requires every school district to have a “point person” to make sure the district is meeting safety regulations and guidelines, according to Briggs. He also said that if the district wants to apply for safe school grants, it is required to have a safety and security coordinator.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1 office, which represents Venango, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer and Warren counties, were among the 29 state workers who were honored Tuesday for their outstanding performance with PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award.
Cranberry School Board members heard during their monthly meeting Monday that the school district may add girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” as well as a disc golf course along the cross-country trails.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.