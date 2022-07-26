BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Blackbird Distillery in Brookville broke ground Monday for an 8,000-square foot expansion of the business.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Blackbird Distillery in Brookville broke ground Monday for an 8,000-square foot expansion of the business.
RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
July 26, 2000
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
July 25, 2000
According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.
Brosius
July 24, 2000
Here is the schedule for today and Sunday as the Oil Heritage Festival wraps up:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties are medium in the agency’s COVID-19 community level categorization system.
Pennsylvanians have been facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around this weekend.
Here is today’s Oil Heritage Festival schedule:
July 22, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Friday, July 22
People attending the Oil Heritage Festival will have an opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate.
The fourth concert in the Pipeline Alley concert series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The United Way will hold National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region reported nearly flat statistics in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Here is today’s schedule on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival:
Christian Singles
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
Mary L. Strong of Fertigs, announces the wedding of her daughter, Erica Jo Williams, to Brian T. Schweickert of Oil City on Aug. 8, 2020.
July 21, 2000
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded PennWest Clarion’s TRIO Upward Bound program a five-year grant of $489,477 per year, through 2027, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
The Clarion Conservation District will hold Pennsylvania iMapInvasives’ third annual Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt, beginning next week.
Members of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee discussed updates involving local businesses and several other matters during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Forest County commissioners were updated on progress at the county’s new transportation office during a brief meeting Wednesday morning.
July 20, 2000
Graduates
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard a brief update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2022 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
July 19, 2000
Apartment - Available now to qualified applicant. Lovely …
CRANBERRY - 534 Hill City Rd. July 29 & 30 9-5. Yard …
Garage Sale - Lots of Vintage items and household goods. …
Oil City Area School District has openings for long-term …
-Petersheim’s- Cucumbers, summer squash, dark sweet cherr…
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
LOST: Saturday July 16th - A silver necklace with open ci…
Attention Please read 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3 in the Bible.