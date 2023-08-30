Bud’s Pizza, a takeout pizza and sub shop on Elm Street in Oil City, will hold a grand re-opening Friday.

Chris McNerney, the owner of McNerney’s on Seneca Street, will operate Bud’s.

A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.

About People

NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com

  • From staff reports

CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.

AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…