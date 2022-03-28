Building railroads is focus of program

This photo from the Venango County Historical Society collection shows men working on the Jamestown-Clearfield Railroad near Franklin around 1906. Building the old county railroads will be the focus of a program Saturday.

A program on building the railroads in Venango County, sponsored by the Venango County Historical Society, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday at DeBence Music World.

The talk has been prepared by local historian Carolee Michener and will cover highlights of construction of the rail system into the county.

4-H shooters hit the mark
4-H shooters hit the mark

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The young shooter leveled her rifle, squeezed the trigger and was rewarded with a hit 10 meters away. She then lowered her rifle and pumped the piece in preparation for the next round.

Pitt-Titusville hub to hold open house

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with eight members weighing in.

Emclaire, Farmers announce merger

  • From staff reports

Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Clarification

Jim Self, a legendary tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, was born in Franklin in 1943 and graduated from Oil City High School in 1961.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Oberlander: Toll fight will continue
Oberlander: Toll fight will continue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.