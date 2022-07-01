HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
“NFIB is pleased that the Commonwealth Court recognized that the P3 board had overstepped their authority by moving forward with a plan to toll nine bridges," said Greg Moreland, NFIB'S Pennsylvania state director, on behalf of NFIB's 13,000 small-and-independent business owners.