The TGIF Solutions — McMahon Brothers Insurance business is seeking help from the community for its Christmas toy drive.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off between now and Dec. 9 at the local office at 1087 Innis St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The TGIF Solutions — McMahon Brothers Insurance business is seeking help from the community for its Christmas toy drive.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off between now and Dec. 9 at the local office at 1087 Innis St.
The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.
Oil City TOPS
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry’s Christmas tree display is now open.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
Nov. 29, 2000
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Shoppers in Rural King on Route 8 outside Franklin were able to see an unusual sight Saturday — a large group of Dobermans getting a picture with Santa Claus.
The TGIF Solutions — McMahon Brothers Insurance business is seeking help from the community for its Christmas toy drive.
Clarion County Special Olympics has reorganized and is now part of the northwest region of Pennsylvania Special Olympics.
An unusual number of obstacles challenged the organizers of Franklin’s Light-Up Night this year, according to Franklin events and marketing coordinator Ronnie Beith.
Nov. 28, 2000
Nov. 27, 2000
Today is the first day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season, and hunters were out and about Friday gearing up for the big day.
The 2022 Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rhoades Auditorium at PennWest-Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry has partnered with Life Ministries to offer tours of Joseph Sibley’s River Ridge mansion Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Nov. 25, 2000
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Dog licenses will go on sale Dec. 1.
The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Julie Cartwright of Franklin announces the marriage of her son, Zachary Cartwright, to Dr. Kristen Underbrink of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Monday, Nov. 28
Nov. 23, 2000
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the first quarter grading period:
Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration.
The Cornerstone Bible Church, located at 407 W. First St. in Oil City, will offer a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County Historical Society will host a Christmas luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Egbert-Mullins-Koos House in Franklin.
The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.
Venango Technology Center’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society welcomed 40 new members from six sending school districts.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed past $31,000 and is now at $31,660.33.
The Oil Region Alliance will announce the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Recreation Business Plan contest at 7:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and give away prizes.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Bob and Tina Hoover of Seneca are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
Tri-County Singles
Tea Party Patriots cancel meetings
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period: