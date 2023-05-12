Butler County commissioners announced Thursday that a $1.25 million grant has been confirmed from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Business Park.

This represents the final piece of funding for the $4.66 million project that will bring clean drinking water and safe wastewater treatment to the business park.

OC VFW auxiliary to hold poppy drive today

  • From staff reports

The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.

About People

HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…

About People

SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…

Program about Pymatuning scheduled

  • From staff reports

Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.

UPMC Northwest to host free health fair

  • From staff reports

Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.

ENGAGEMENT: Kriebel/Straffin
ENGAGEMENT: Kriebel/Straffin

Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.

Forest ambulance service has new base of operation in Leeper

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.

Junior Silver Cornet Band program offered
Junior Silver Cornet Band program offered

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.