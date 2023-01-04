Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.
HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
TIONESTA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Tuesday.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, collected $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products in the department’s sixth annual food drive.