BUTLER - Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, has again received recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corp.
SRC, which has recognized BHS as a Center of Excellence since 2018, is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient-safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care, according to a BHS news release.
Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…