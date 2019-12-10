BUTLER -The Butler VA's Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program is inviting veterans to attend an event on holiday stress management from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The event is free for all veterans and their families. It will include free Christmas present wrapping; free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate; holiday music; chair yoga; reiki; meditation; mindfulness; stress relieving coloring books; aromatherapy; VA program and class resources; and a Tai Chi demonstration from 2:30 to 3 p.m.