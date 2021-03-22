BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.

No appointment is necessary, according to a news release from the VA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…

Gill to speak at laymen's service
Community News

Gill to speak at laymen's service

  • From staff reports

The 2021 Good Friday Laymen's Service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The featured speaker for this year's event will be Frank J. Gill of Oil City.

Community News

Hearing on I-80 toll plan set

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Friday that he will be at a hearing in Clarion on April 1 to hear from people who would be most impacted by tolling bridges on Interstate 80.

Community News

Street Sweeping

  • From staff reports

Crews in Franklin and Oil City will sweep city streets next week in the following areas:

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…

Community News

Correction

  • From staff reports

The targeted time frame set by the state for closing Polk Center is August 2022.

Community News

OC police compiling camera system locations

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

CCEDC opposes I-80 bridge tolls

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.