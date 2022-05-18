C-L students learn civics at the polls

Clarion-Limestone students Ava Boyer, left, and Jocalyn Henry work at the polls in Clarion Township during the primary election. They were responsible for distributing the appropriate ballot and helping the voters properly cast their ballots.

 By Randy Bartley

Clarion-Limestone juniors Jocalyn Henry and Ava Boyer had a real life civic lesson, as they worked at the polls at the Clarion Township building during the primary election.

“I have always been interested in politics and how elections work,” Boyer said. “This is my first time doing this and I love it. The people here are really nice and Sue Sproul (The judge of elections) has been a great help.

