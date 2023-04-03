Clarion-Limestone first grader Hannah Rowan, left, and fifth grader Jasen Simpson eye a delicious selection of cookies baked by Angela’s Cookies of Sykesville during the Vendor Fair at the high school gym Saturday.
Sisters Alesia Morris, left, and Riley Morris are up to their necks in their handmade jewelry items at the Clarion-Limestone Vendor Show Saturday. The earrings and necklaces are made of clay and then sprayed to give them a fine shine.
Clarion-Limestone band member Cole Kinney brings donuts for band members, left to right, Regan Pavlock, Verle Pavlock and Kayla Carlson who volunteered to work at the concession stand during the school’s Vendor Fair Saturday.
BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…
A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.
The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.