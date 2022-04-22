Calendar of events returns today

Today's newspaper includes a calendar of events called the Events Hub. This weekly listing features details about all kinds of community events and activities. Check it out on Page A7.
April 22, 2000
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — The jurisdiction dispute between Clarion Borough Council and the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority appears to be ongoing as the authority considers its next steps.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received nearly $100,000 in state grant money to conduct an environmental assessment at the site of a former glass plant in Clarion Township.
- From staff reports
-
DuBrook, which is part of M and B Group in Clarion, has purchased the concrete production operations of Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Eric Heil, who has served as both interim township manager and zoning officer for Cranberry Township the past four months, is now the full-time township manager.
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan, is inviting small community committees to apply for a mini-grant to hold an event in their community or neighborhood to mark National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
April 21, 2000
Venango Democrats set spring mixer
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.
- From staff reports
-
Oil Creek State Park has a number of upcoming activities. Here’s a look at what the park is offering:
- From staff reports
-
The City of Franklin has been awarded $1 million for safety improvements at the intersection of 12th and Liberty streets.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners were updated on next month’s primary election during their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.
- From staff reports
-
Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Clarion TOPS — Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion’s weigh-in was held March 28 with eight members weighing in.
- From staff reports
-
Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
April 20, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society is accepting items for its May Mart Yard Sale.
- From staff reports
-
The Starlite Xpress baton group will holding open registration and its first practice for the 2022 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
April 19, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria at 920 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
Megan Sternagel has been named manager at Northwest Bank’s Oil City office.
April 18, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
- From staff reports
-
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags on Thursday from 2 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is celebrating Native Plant Month and Earth Day with an information and activity table open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarion Free Library.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Trolley and street car service arrived in Oil City in the 1890s when J.B. Smithman, who built Monarch Park, secured permission from Oil City Council to build and operate the Oil City Railway Company.
April 17, 2000
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
Oil City and Franklin workers will sweep streets next week in the following areas:
