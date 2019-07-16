The Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Camp Cadet program received a $5,000 grant from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
In addition to the grant money, the foundation also supplied 100 backpacks full of school supplies to be distributed to the youths that are served by the program.
The grant money was used to support the camp, which is open for youths ages 13-15 from the Troop E area of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties.
Camp Cadet is held annually in June at Allegheny College in Meadville and is led by troopers who also stay on campus with the youths.
Participants partake in many activities throughout the week, all designed to boost team building, discipline and self-esteem while strengthening the relationship of young people with police.